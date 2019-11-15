Father pleads guilty to sexually assaulting daughter

A father of five will be sentenced next week for sexually assaulting his nine-year-old daughter.

The 52-year-old pleaded guilty in the Suva Magistrate court this morning.

The incident took place on the 20th of last month in an informal settlement in Vatuwaqa, Suva.

His wife later reported the incident to the police.

The perpetrator sought forgiveness from the court saying he is the sole breadwinner and needs to be with his family.

Chief Magistrate Usaia Ratuvili will hand down a sentence next Friday.