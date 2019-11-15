Father of two ordered to undergo psychiatric evaluation

A 33-year-old man alleged to have set a house on fire in Nadawa, Nasinu has been ordered to undergo psychiatric evaluation.

Praneel Alvin Singh who is charged with one count of arson and two counts of attempted murder made his first High Court appearance today.

It is alleged that on June 5th, Singh intentionally started a fire in his flat at Lumi Road in Nadawa in an attempt to harm himself and his children.

He was at home with his two children aged 10 and one and a half years when the fire broke out.

Singh’s lawyer claimed in court that in the last six months, this is his client’s second attempt to harm himself.

The defense lawyer also said that his client was a former patient at Saint Giles and the CWM Hospital.

He asked High court Judge Justice Daniel Goundar to remand his client at the Saint Giles hospital.

However, Justice Goundar said he has to determine whether Singh is fit to stand trial or take his plea.

Justice Goundar said he can give an order to psychiatric evaluation but cannot remand Singh at the Saint Giles Hospital.

The High court has ordered a psychiatric evaluation report.

The matter has been adjourned to the 10th of July.