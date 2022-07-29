Father of two guilty of rape

[File Photo]

A 41-year-old man has been found guilty of two counts of rape by the Suva High Court.

The incident happened in September 2020, when the man raped a 15-year-old student in Nasinu following a drinking party.

The court heard the man met the victim and two of her friends at a bus stop in Nasinu at around 10.30pm on September 11th.

The three accompanied the man to his house, where they drank liquor all night, and the man raped the student the next day.

During the sentence hearing, the state counsel submitted for the man to be sentenced to 16 years imprisonment while the defense council made submissions for a ten-year sentence.

While the High Court Judge found the victim’s evidence credible, he, however, also noted the student was rebellious and irresponsible and was hanging out with her friends at night.

The father of two has been remanded in custody and will be sentenced next Friday.