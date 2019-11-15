Father of two further remanded 

The Suva High Court has denied bail for a father of two charged with one count of arson and two counts of attempted murder.

It is alleged that on June 5th, Pranil Singh started a fire in his flat at Lumi Road in Nadawa, Nasinu in an attempt to harm himself and his children.

The High Court says the witness alleges he saw his father setting alight their house in an attempt to harm the whole family.

It added the allegation against the accused are serious and the offenses are considered domestic violence.

The Judge also says the safety of Singh’s two children are overriding factors in deciding on bail.

Singh has been remanded until further orders of the court.