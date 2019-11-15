Father of two fit to stand trial

A 33-year-old man alleged to have set a house on fire in Nadawa, Nasinu last month is fit to take a plea and stand trial.

Praneel Alvin Singh who is charged with one count of arson and two counts of attempted murder was ordered to undergo a psychiatric evaluation in his first High Court appearance.

In an earlier court sitting Singh’s lawyer had claimed that he had attempted to harm himself.

It is alleged that on June 5th, Singh intentionally started a fire in his flat at Lumi Road in Nadawa in an attempt to harm himself and his children.

He was at home with his two children aged 10 and one and a half years when the fire broke out.

Singh’s psychiatric evaluation was read out in court today.

Judge Justice Daniel Goundar said according to the report that on the day of the alleged incident, Singh was aware of his actions.

Singh’s new counsel informed the court today that he needs to go through the medical report.

The prosecution today filed disclosures and asked for 14-days to file information.

The matter has been adjourned to July 27th for a plea.