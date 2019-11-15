Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2

Court

Father of four sentenced for raping his own daughter

Koroi Tadulala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KoroiFBCNews
June 24, 2020 10:20 am
A father of four convicted of raping his biological daughter has been sentenced to 17-years and 10 months by the Lautoka High court. [File Photo]

A father of four convicted of raping his biological daughter has been sentenced to 17-years and 10 months by the Lautoka High court.

The court heard that he unlawfully and indecently assaulted his 9-year-old daughter when he was alone with her.

He has been convicted of two counts of sexual assault and one count of rape.

Article continues after advertisement

The incident happened in 2016.

The High court Judge said the accused breached the trust of his daughter and abused the sanctity of the relationship between a father and a daughter.

The victim was nine years of age whereas the accused was 37-years-old when the incident happened.

The accused will serve a non-parole period of 16-years and has been given 30 days to appeal.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-20 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.