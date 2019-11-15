Father of four sentenced for raping his own daughter

A father of four convicted of raping his biological daughter has been sentenced to 17-years and 10 months by the Lautoka High court.

The court heard that he unlawfully and indecently assaulted his 9-year-old daughter when he was alone with her.

He has been convicted of two counts of sexual assault and one count of rape.

Article continues after advertisement

The incident happened in 2016.

The High court Judge said the accused breached the trust of his daughter and abused the sanctity of the relationship between a father and a daughter.

The victim was nine years of age whereas the accused was 37-years-old when the incident happened.

The accused will serve a non-parole period of 16-years and has been given 30 days to appeal.