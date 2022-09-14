Father further remanded for alleged attempted murder

Saiyad Muktar Nabi

A father who is charged with attempting to murder his nine-month-old baby made his first appearance today at the Lautoka High Court.

It’s alleged that following a heated argument with his wife in their home in Namotomoto, Nadi, Saiyad Muktar Nabi forcefully took their baby boy and drove towards the Namotomoto Bridge.

Nabi is alleged to have intentionally driven his vehicle into the river, where bystanders managed to save them both as they escaped serious injuries.

The incident happened earlier this month.

In court today, his lawyer Rajshneel Chand argued that this all transpired due to the car accident however the vehicle is still in the river as Police have not salvaged it.

Chand also submitted that the accident occurred due to a mechanical defect.

He said that unless the car is taken out of the river, they cannot do any inspection.

Chand has been directed to write to the DPP regarding the issue.

It was also highlighted in court that investigations have concluded.

The Prosecution has asked for 21 days to file the disclosures as they are yet to receive the Police docket.

The accused has been further remanded as the case will be called again on the 22nd of September.