Father facing murder charge further remanded

The father who allegedly caused the death of his four-month-old baby has been further remanded.

26-year-old Tevita Kunawave faces one count of murder.

Today the court was informed by the accused that his private counsel will no longer represent him, instead, Legal Aid will be assisting him.

The Defense counsel informed the court that they will be filing for bail as well.

It is alleged that on 22nd October, last year Kunawave threw a concrete block at his wife which instead hit his daughter resulting in her death.

The case will be recalled on January 31st for plea.