Father facing murder charge further remanded

The father who allegedly caused the death of his four-month-old baby has been further remanded.

26-year-old Tevita Kunawave faces one count of murder.

The defense counsel requested that Kunawave be charged with a lesser charge of manslaughter, however the prosecution did not agree.

The court has ordered that Kunawave be remanded so he does not interfere with witnesses.

The court also highlighted that this is a high profile case of domestic violence and denied the request for bail.

It is alleged that on 22nd October last year, Kunawave threw a concrete block at his wife which instead hit his daughter resulting in her death.

The case will be recalled on the 6th of March.