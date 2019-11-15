Father cops 18 years for raping biological daughter

A father who raped his own daughter in the Eastern division four years ago has been sentenced to 18 years imprisonment by the Suva High court.

The court heard that the 50-year-old man raped his daughter on two occasions when she was 13 and 14-years-old.

The man was convicted of two counts of rape and one count of sexual assault.

The High court Judge said that the most serious form of breach of trust is when a father rapes his own daughter.

The court noted that the victim has difficulties concentrating in school, has lost trust in people around her and is having flashbacks.

The man has to spend 17-years and 6 months behind bars due to the time spent in remand.

His non-parole period is 14-years and six-months.