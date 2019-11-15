Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2

Court

Father cops 18 years for raping biological daughter

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
November 6, 2020 4:25 pm
A father who raped his own daughter in the Eastern division four years ago has been sentenced to 18 years imprisonment by the Suva High court. [File Photo]

A father who raped his own daughter in the Eastern division four years ago has been sentenced to 18 years imprisonment by the Suva High court.

The court heard that the 50-year-old man raped his daughter on two occasions when she was 13 and 14-years-old.

The man was convicted of two counts of rape and one count of sexual assault.

Article continues after advertisement

The High court Judge said that the most serious form of breach of trust is when a father rapes his own daughter.

The court noted that the victim has difficulties concentrating in school, has lost trust in people around her and is having flashbacks.

The man has to spend 17-years and 6 months behind bars due to the time spent in remand.

His non-parole period is 14-years and six-months.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-20 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.