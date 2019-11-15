Father charged with rape of two-year-old

A 62-year-old man has been charged with the rape of his two-year-old daughter.

The incident was highlighted in the data released by the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions and relates to the number of formal indictments filed in the High Courts throughout May.

In another incident a 28-year-old man was charged with the rape of his two-year-old cousin.

There were six incidents where the victims and the accused were related to one another.

A 25-year-old man was charged with the rape of his 18-year-old cousin while a 21-year-old man was charged with the rape of his 13-year-old stepsister.

There was one incident where a 48-year-old man was charged with four counts of rape and one count of indecent assault of his 17-year-old niece.

A 34-year-old man was charged with the rape of his 32-year-old wife.

The accused was also charged with one count of assault causing actual bodily harm to his wife.

There were two separate incidents where a 14-year-old boy and a 15-year-old boy were charged with the rape of a 13-year-old girl and a 14-year-old girl from their respective schools.