Court

Father and son charged with Malolo murder denied bail

Filipe Naikaso Senior Multimedia Journalist West [email protected] | @fnaikaso
December 23, 2020 4:46 pm

A man and his 16-year-old son allegedly involved in the murder of a 40-year-old carpenter were denied bail by the Nadi Magistrates Court today.

44-year-old Shailendra Prasad and his juvenile son appeared in court charged with one count each of murder.

20 year old Mohammed Shafim Khan and 18 year old Muni Vishal Nair are co-accsued in the matter.

Article continues after advertisement

The incident happened last Thursday in Malolo, Nadi during the height of TC Yasa.

It is alleged the deceased was drinking with his brother and friends when an argument broke out.

The matter has been adjourned to January 6th at the Nadi Magistrates Court.

