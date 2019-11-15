Father alleged to have murdered daughter seeks forgiveness

A father alleged to have murdered his four-month-old daughter in Nabua last year said that he was not able to sleep when he was told that his daughter has passed away.

Tevita Kunawave charged with one count of murder gave evidence in the Suva High court today.

He is alleged to have caused the death of his four-month-old daughter by throwing a concrete block at his wife which hit the child.

Kunawave took the stand in High court yesterday.

He told the court that he was crying while he was in custody and could not sleep as he thought of his daughter.

He said Police had asked him whether he had killed his daughter, he said no

Kunawave also told the court that he had asked the Police to call his parents and arrange for a lawyer, however that was not done

He said that when he threw the block he did not see anyone inside the house except for his wife.

In court yesterday, he also sought forgiveness

The trial will continue today.