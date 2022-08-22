Fate of alleged rapist to be decided

The Suva High Court will deliver a judgment tomorrow for a man who allegedly raped a minor on separate occasions.

The prosecution and the defense made closing submissions on the case this morning.

The alleged incident took place between 2016 and 2017 in Nasinu when the victim was only 11 years old.

The prosecution told the court the victim and her mother were living with the man and his wife.

The mother of the victim was the house girl at the man’s home.

The prosecution says it was clear the accused was lying in court when giving evidence.

The lawyer for the victim says her client briefly explained the incidents.

Meanwhile, the defense stated that the complainant was evasive and was not answering questions directly.

The presiding judge will deliver his ruling tomorrow at 2.30pm.