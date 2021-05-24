Fatal accident driver charged

The driver alleged to have caused the death of a 24-year-old man and an 8-year-old boy in a high-speed motor vehicle accident in Naboro earlier this month has been charged.

Police say the accused originally from Nadi has been charged with two counts of dangerous driving occasioning death, two counts of dangerous driving causing grievous harm and one count of dangerous driving.

The man will be produced in the Suva Magistrates Court tomorrow.

Article continues after advertisement

One of the deceased was a passenger in the vehicle driven by the accused, while the 8-year-old was travelling with his parents in a small truck.

It is alleged the suspect was speeding and lost control of his vehicle, which then veered onto the opposite lane and collided with the truck.