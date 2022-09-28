Farmhouse unoccupied: FICAC witness

A witness in the trial against Vijendra Prakash today informed the court that the house situated within the former FijiFirst MP’s farm was unoccupied.

The court was told that Prakash owns a 123-acre farm at Nabuni in Naitasiri.

Emoni Yamoyamo, a farmer in the area, said he was born in Nabuni, but he moved to Suva to complete his education and even worked in the capital city for more than 12 years.

He moved back to Nabuni 12-years-ago and a farmer was leasing the area.

Yamoyamo said Prakash became the new farm owner soon after, but the farm house was built by the previous owner.

He adds that his farm is situated next to the former MP’s, and so he was certain that the house has been vacant for a long time.

The Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption witness also said that the farm house does not have any bedrooms and was not connected to electricity.

Prakash is standing trial for allegedly giving false information about his residence to the Secretary-General of Parliament while claiming parliamentary allowances.

He is alleged to have falsely stated that his permanent place of residence was in Waidracia, Vunidawa, Nabuni, Naluwai, Naitasiri, and allegedly obtained $33,670 between August 2019 and March 2020.

The hearing continues before High Court Judge Justice Thushara Kumarage at the Anti-Corruption High Court in Suva.