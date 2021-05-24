Farmer who found bodies in Nausori Highlands gives evidence

The farmer who discovered the bodies of a Nadi family in the Nausori Highlands is taking the stand in the Lautoka High Court.

Setareki Nagala from Tubenasolo Village is giving evidence in the trial of Muhammed Raheesh Isoof who is alleged to have murdered five people in Nadi two years ago.

The accused is charged with five counts of murder and one count of attempted murder.

It is alleged that in August 2019 Muhammed Raheesh Isoof murdered three adults and two children and attempted to murder an 11-month old by abandoning her at Nausori Highlands, Nadi.

The bodies of a 63-year-old carpenter, Nirmal Kumar, his 54-year-old wife Usha Devi, their 34-year-old daughter, Nileshni Kajal and her two daughters Sana aged 11, and Samara, 8 were all found by Nagala.

65 State witnesses are expected to take the stand.