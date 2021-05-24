Farmer sentenced for setting fellow villager alight

A 42-year-old farmer has been sentenced to 12 months imprisonment after being convicted with intent to cause grievous harm.

The Suva High Court heard the man unlawfully wounded 27-year-old Jemesa Vakawekani by setting him alight after pouring benzene on him.

The incident happened in Tubou Village, Lakeba in July.

The Court heard that Jope Kotobalavu and another villager saw the victim at the outskirt of their village holding a bottle and suspected he was sniffing benzene.

When they confronted Vakawekani he threw the bottle away.

Kotobalavu retrieved the bottle and when he realized it contained benzene, he confronted Vakawekani, poured the benzene on him and set him alight.

Vakawekani was able to extinguish the fire but sustained burns.

The Judge while sentencing Kotobalavu said a suspension of the sentence is not appropriate due to the gravity of the offence.