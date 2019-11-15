Farmer sentenced for raping sister-in-law

A 31-year-old yaqona farmer of Nadi has been sentenced to seven years and nine months imprisonment for raping his sister-in-law in February 2011.

The Lautoka High Court heard that the perpetrator attacked the woman on two occasions, once while she was collecting bait for fishing and the second time while she was on her way to the farm.

Following the second attack, the woman complained to her husband and they left the family home to live on their own.

A year later, they returned to the house because the victim had recently given birth. During this time, the perpetrator tried to force himself on the woman again while she slept.

This time, however, the victim filed a police complaint and the perpetrator was charged.

The non-parole period has been set at 6 years.