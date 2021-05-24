Home

Farmer says it was a scary site

Filipe Naikaso Senior Multimedia Journalist West [email protected] | @fnaikaso
December 15, 2021 4:41 pm
Mohammed Raheesh Isoof

Setareki Nagala, the farmer who had discovered the bodies of the Nadi family in Nausori Highlands took the stand today in the multiple murder trial of Mohammed Raheesh Isoof.

Nagala recalled in the Lautoka High Court that on the morning of 26th August in 2019, he had gone to the Highlands to look for his horses.

At around 9am, he made the shocking discovery – four bodies and a baby lying near a rocky slope.

He told the court that he found the lone survivor, an 11-month-old, lying on top of the body of her grandmother.

The farmer told the court that he was afraid to move closer as it was a scary sight.

He then heard a vehicle approaching and rushed up to the road to alert the driver. This is when he discovered the fifth body.

The bodies of a 63-year-old carpenter, Nirmal Kumar, his 54-year-old wife Usha Devi, their 34-year-old daughter, Nileshni Kajal and her two daughters Sana aged 11, and Samara, 8 were all found by Nagala.

Isoof who is alleged to have murdered five people in Nadi two years ago is currently on trial.

The accused is charged with five counts of murder and one count of attempted murder.

The trial continues.

