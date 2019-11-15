Farmer handed 10 years for raping cousin

A 28-year-old farmer convicted of raping his 18-year-old cousin in Nausori has been sentenced to 10-years imprisonment by the Suva High court.

The court heard that the victim was a secondary school student and resided with her parents.

The court heard that on 4th August 2018 the farmer met the victim at a shop and the two went to a drinking party.

The victim however did not drink.

After a while the accused took the victim to the corner of a house and raped her.

The accused threatened the victim before committing the offense.

The High court Judge said that the farmer cunningly exploited her naivety to offend against her.

The Judge did not fix a non-parole period.

