Farmer cops nine years for raping niece

A 22-year-old farmer of Naitasiri who raped his nine-year-old niece last year has been sentenced to nine years imprisonment by the Suva High Court.

The man was convicted of one count of rape and sexual assault.

The court heard that the man raped his niece while intoxicated in November last year.

The victim informed his cousin about the incident and the matter was later reported to the police.

The victim said the accused had conducted similar offense on more than one occasion.

The High Court Judge said children must be protected and they must be allowed to develop to sexual maturity unmolested.

The farmer had spent four months in remand.

He will now serve eight years and eight months behind the bars with non-parole period five years and eight months.