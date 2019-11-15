Farmer charged with rape of 17-year-old

A 22-year-old farmer has been charged with allegedly raping a 17-year-old girl last week.
The accused allegedly raped the victim at a settlement.
The matter came to light after the victim informed her mother of the alleged incident.
The matter was reported at the Seaqaqa Police Station.
He will be produced at the Labasa Magistrates Court today.
