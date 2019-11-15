Home

Farmer charged with rape of 17-year-old

Ritika Pratap Deputy News Manager [email protected] | @RitikaFBCNews
August 24, 2020 6:49 am

A 22-year-old farmer has been charged with allegedly raping a 17-year-old girl last week.

The accused allegedly raped the victim at a settlement.

The matter came to light after the victim informed her mother of the alleged incident.

The matter was reported at the Seaqaqa Police Station.

He will be produced at the Labasa Magistrates Court today.

 

