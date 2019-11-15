Farmer charged with alleged sexual assault

A 34-year-old farmer will be produced at the Nausori Magistrates Court today for a case of alleged sexual assault.

The accused allegedly committed the offence in a vacant house at a settlement in Naitasiri over the weekend.

The 18-year-old victim, not related to the accused, is a student residing in Nabua and was attending a funeral when the alleged offence took place.

She reported the matter at the Vunidawa Police Station soon after the alleged incident occurred.

The accused faces one count of sexual assault.