Farmer charged for abduction and defilement

A 28-year-old farmer will be produced at the Nausori Magistrates Court tomorrow, charged with one count each of abduction and defilement.

It is alleged the accused eloped with a 17-year-old student on the 31st of last month.

On the above date, the accused who is a farmer met the victim and took her to his brother’s place in Nasinu.

The girl went missing on New Year’s Eve and a report was lodged at the Korovou Police Station on January 1st, 2020.

The 17-year-old was found staying with the 28-year-old farmer who was subsequently arrested.