Fareed’s lawyer to file strike out application

The defense lawyer for former Chief Executive of Fijian Holdings Ltd Group Nouzab Fareed today told the court they will file a strike out application if the witness is absent in the next fixed trial date.

Fareeds trial was supposed to start today however, the state lawyer informed the court that a witness is still stuck in South Korea due to COVID-19 travel restrictions.

Fareed is charged with three counts of indecent assault.

It is alleged that Fareed committed the offenses against two female employees of the FHL Group.

The defense lawyer told the court that trial date was set in August and the state failed to make arrangements to bring the witness to Fiji.

He adds there were advertised flights since August and yet no arrangements were made.

He says the state has been very slow and relaxed about the case.

Meanwhile, a notice of motion was filed and served by the state.

The state told the court they are not in a position to proceed for trial and they have sought time to make travel arrangements for the witness who is in South Korea.

The Magistrate then extended Fareed’s bail and has also cancelled his monthly reporting day to police.

The new trial date has been set for the 15th of March next year.