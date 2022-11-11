Fareed wins appeal

Nouzab Fareed

The Suva High Court has acquitted former business executive, Nouzab Fareed, for a charge of indecent assault, following an appeal against his conviction and sentencing by the Suva Magistrates Court.

The former Chief Executive of Fijian Holdings Ltd was earlier sentenced to 14 months, which had been suspended for two years.

Fareed appealed his conviction and he was acquitted this morning by High Court Judge, Salesi Temo.

Temo says the Magistrate erred in law and that Fareed had no case to answer.

It was alleged that Fareed indecently assaulted a female on two separate occasions between June and September last year.

He was alleged to have unlawfully and indecently assaulted a woman by hugging her and sniffing and kissing her neck while rubbing her back.

Temo says there was no credible evidence against Fareed and the complainant was untruthful with no credibility.