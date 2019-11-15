Fareed granted bail

The former Chief Executive of Fijian Holdings Ltd facing indecent assault charges has been granted bail.

Nouzab Fareed appeared before the Suva Magistrates Court this afternoon.

He has been charged with three counts of indecent assault.

For the first two counts of indecent assault, it is alleged that he indecently assaulted a female on two separate occasions between June and September last year.

For the third count, Fareed is alleged that he committed the offence in May 2019.

He has been released on strict bail conditions and has been ordered to surrender his travel documents to the court registry.

A stop departure has been imposed and had been told not to change residential address

The case will be recalled in Feb 25th for a plea.