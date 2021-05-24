Home

Family died of poisonous substance from a pesticide

Filipe Naikaso Senior Multimedia Journalist West [email protected] | @fnaikaso
January 3, 2022 5:10 pm
Isoof at the Lautoka High Court today.

The family of five that were found dead in Nausori Highlands two years ago died of similar causes from a poisonous substance.

This was revealed by the Pathologist, Doctor James Kalougivaki who took the stand this afternoon at the Lautoka High Court and shared his findings of the autopsy report.

Dr Kalougivaki who is the 47th prosecution witness said that based on his report, the poisonous substance was from a pesticide.

He said all the victims had similar findings, the inner walls of their stomach were eroded or worn out and bleeding in the stomach which contained a yellowish fluid was noted.

The Pathologist also stated that the intestine of the five bodies were bleeding and also contained a yellowish fluid.

A toxicology analysis was also done which noted a positive presence of a pesticide in the system.

Dr Kalougivaki told the court that after the post mortem, he concluded that the cause of death for the family was due to the fullness of fluid within the lungs (difficulty in breathing) caused by the presence of a pesticide substance and the quickness of death was due to the blockage of the heart.

He was then asked whether he knew how fast the victims would have died from the pesticide substance.

The doctor responded that it would be difficult to tell because they do not know the volume of pesticide that was ingested, however, they could have died within hours.

The defence lawyer is yet to cross examine the witness.

We will have more details on that shortly.

It is alleged that in August 2019, Mohammad Isoof murdered three adults and two children and attempted to murder an 11-month old by abandoning her at Nausori Highlands, Nadi.

The bodies of a 63-year-old carpenter, Nirmal Kumar, his 54-year-old wife, Usha Devi, their 34-year-old daughter, Nileshni Kajal and her two daughters Sana aged 11, and Samara, 8 were all found near a cliff.

Isoof is charged with five counts of murder and one count of attempted murder.

 

