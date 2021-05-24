Family charged with murder granted bail

A family of five charged with murder has been granted bail by the Lautoka High Court today.

Brothers Rusiate, Ron and Simon Lal together with their parents Sundar and Baleiwai Lal are alleged to have caused the death of Eneri Abbas Ali in Navakai, Nadi last month.

While granting bail, High Court Judge Justice, Daniel Goundar stated there is no suggestion that the accused persons had tried to evade the justice system after the alleged incident.

Justice Goundar further stated that he is satisfied that the family members are also not a flight risk, nor a threat to the community.

Each accused has provided two sureties, one to post a cash bail of $1,000 and the other to sign a bail bond of $1,000.

They have been asked to relocate to a new address, not to contact or interfere with the prosecution witnesses and to report to their nearest Police Station every Saturday.