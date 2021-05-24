Home

Maritime shipping measures to be strengthened|Leave for medical staff in the North deferred|Third wave of COVID-19 in Fiji as cases increase|309 new cases and one death recorded|Fijians urged to remain vigilant|Substantial community transmission in Labasa|Changes made to pre-departure testing|Dr. Fong visits the North as cases surge|Indoor gatherings pose high risk|Facilities prepared for possible surge in cases|MoH considers reintroducing restrictions|Huge turnout for booster shots, strain on manpower|Demand on ongoing surveillance increases|Positive cases identified following Christmas party|Escalated levels of community transmission expected|COVID-19 is an unfolding crisis: PM|109 COVID-19 positive cases recorded|North health care workers on-call|Omicron likely to enter Fijian communities|Fijians over the age of 18 eligible for booster dose|Increase in number of local COVID-19 cases|Fiji records 53 new COVID-19 cases|No changes to curfew hours: COMPOL|Six travelers test positive for COVID-19|Dismissal of Omicron as mild is concerning|
Court

Exhibits from Nausori Highlands crime scene tendered as evidence

Filipe Naikaso Senior Multimedia Journalist West [email protected] | @fnaikaso
December 30, 2021 4:57 pm
Mohammed Isoof [middle]

A prosecution witness in a murder trial testified in court that Nausori highlands is a rocky place and from his experience, it is not a suitable place to take your family.

Detective Inspector Sakiusa Jitoko took the stand in the Lautoka High court today as the trial continued on its ninth day.

Exhibits from the crime scene at Nausori Highlands, Nadi were tendered as evidence by Detective Inspector Jitoko.

Nausori Highlands, Nadi

He was based at the Crime Scene Investigation Unit in Lautoka in 2019.

Jitoko said he was informed by his superiors that bodies were discovered at Nausori Highlands and he was instructed to examine the crime scene.

The state witness told the court as part of their investigation they had to take photographs of the bodies, the area, and items that were recovered from the scene.

Inspector Jitoko said they also prepared an evidence recovery log that contained all the items collected from the crime scene.

The Detective is still giving evidence.

Accused Mohammed Isoof is charged with five counts of murder and one count of attempted murder.

It is alleged that in August 2019 he murdered three adults and two children and attempted to murder an 11-month-old by abandoning her at Nausori Highlands, Nadi.

