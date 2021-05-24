Exhibits from Nausori Highlands crime scene tendered as evidence

A prosecution witness in a murder trial testified in court that Nausori highlands is a rocky place and from his experience, it is not a suitable place to take your family.

Detective Inspector Sakiusa Jitoko took the stand in the Lautoka High court today as the trial continued on its ninth day.

Exhibits from the crime scene at Nausori Highlands, Nadi were tendered as evidence by Detective Inspector Jitoko.

Nausori Highlands, Nadi

He was based at the Crime Scene Investigation Unit in Lautoka in 2019.

Jitoko said he was informed by his superiors that bodies were discovered at Nausori Highlands and he was instructed to examine the crime scene.

The state witness told the court as part of their investigation they had to take photographs of the bodies, the area, and items that were recovered from the scene.

Inspector Jitoko said they also prepared an evidence recovery log that contained all the items collected from the crime scene.

The Detective is still giving evidence.

Accused Mohammed Isoof is charged with five counts of murder and one count of attempted murder.

It is alleged that in August 2019 he murdered three adults and two children and attempted to murder an 11-month-old by abandoning her at Nausori Highlands, Nadi.