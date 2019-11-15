Home

Court

Evacuation Centre rape accused remanded

Elenoa Turagaiviu Editor North [email protected] | @ElenoaFBCNews
January 2, 2021 3:35 pm

The 20-year-old man alleged to have raped a 10-year-old girl at an evacuation center in Vanua Levu has been remanded in custody.

He is charged with two counts of rape.

He is alleged to have committed the first offense when the victim was six-years-old, four-years ago.

Article continues after advertisement

The second offense is alleged to have occurred on the 30th of December, 2020 at an evacuation center.

The court heard that the victim, who is now 10-years-old was allegedly raped in the evacuation center bathroom.

The victim was taking shelter at the evacuation center with her family.

Police prosecutor Corporal Vignesh Prasad told the court that evacuation centers have a purpose to provide shelter to those affected and not for people to take advantage of the situation.

Prasad says there is a need to protect the young generation so they are not taken advantage of.

He says a strong message needs to be sent out to the general public that those intending to commit such offenses will be taken to task.

Magistrate Bimsara Jagodage ordered that the case be transferred to the Labasa High Court.

He also ordered that the accused be further remanded until the case is called.

Jagodage says it is not in the interest of justice that the accused be granted bail.

The case will be called in the Labasa High Court on February 8th.

