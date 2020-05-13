Home

Elderly woman charged following drug raid

Lena Reece Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @LenaFBCNews
May 22, 2020 10:25 am
A 60-year-old woman who was arrested following the discovery of illicit substances at her home in Lautoka has been charged. [Source: Fijian Government]

A 60-year-old woman who was arrested following the discovery of illicit substances at her home in Lautoka has been charged.

The accused has been charged with one count of unlawful possession of illicit drugs.

A raid conducted by a team from the Lautoka Police Station at Sulua Street, resulted in the seizure of plastic bags containing white crystals which tested positive for methamphetamine.

In another incident, the search for the owner of the farm continues where plants believed to be marijuana were uprooted.

This raid was conducted at Namuka Settlement in Sigatoka.

 

