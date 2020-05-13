Elderly woman charged following drug raid

A 60-year-old woman who was arrested following the discovery of illicit substances at her home in Lautoka has been charged.

The accused has been charged with one count of unlawful possession of illicit drugs.

A raid conducted by a team from the Lautoka Police Station at Sulua Street, resulted in the seizure of plastic bags containing white crystals which tested positive for methamphetamine.

Article continues after advertisement

In another incident, the search for the owner of the farm continues where plants believed to be marijuana were uprooted.

This raid was conducted at Namuka Settlement in Sigatoka.