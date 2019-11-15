Eight police officers facing assault charges to take plea

Eight police officers charged in relation to an alleged assault case in Tavua will take their plea next month.

The eight officers are Emosi Tagicakivanua, Vishwa Baran, Alivereti Sukamanu, Nemani Lutumailagi, Viliame Nagatalevu, Samuela Vuci, Jese Marovia, and Dinesh Chand.

They are charged with a total of 24 counts of serious criminal offenses for allegedly assaulting two suspects on March 26th.

They are charged with assault causing actual bodily harm, act intended to cause grievous bodily harm, aiding and abetting assault causing actual bodily harm, aiding and abetting, acts intended to cause grievous bodily harm, common assault, giving a false statement on oath, conspiracy to defeat justice, and interference with witnesses.

The eight appeared in the Lautoka High court today.

The State filed and served formal Information and disclosures this morning.

The matter has been adjourned to 9th October.