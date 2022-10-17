Eight front court over Kalekana incident

From Left; Elia Karokaro, Apimeleki Tuicaucau and Josateki Nabogi.

Eight people appeared in the Suva Magistrates’ Court this afternoon in relation to an incident in Kalekana, Lami whereby a 22-year-old mechanic was allegedly beaten by a group of men last week.

Josateki Nabogi and Elia Karokaro are charged with one count each of damaging property, Joji Robovaja, Timoci Natutusau, and Leone Anawai are each charged with acts with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, Jale Vilia faces one count of theft, Kitione Bonakeli is charged with resisting arrest, and Apimeleki Tuicaucau is charged with receiving stolen property.

This incident arose from claims of the alleged abduction.

The eight accused appeared before five different Magistrates this afternoon.

Nabogi pleaded guilty to his charge and has been remanded in custody. He will be sentenced on October 31st.

Karokaro has been released on bail and told to move out of Kalekana until further direction from the court as the victim also resides in the area.

He has opted for Legal Aid representation. His case will be called again on November 7th.

Robovaja, Natutusau, and Anawai have also been released on $500 bail.

They have been ordered not to interfere with prosecution witnesses and to report to Lami Police Station from this Saturday between 6am and 6pm.

Their matter has been adjourned to December 14th.

Bonakeli was also granted bail in the sum of $1000 with two sureties.

The matter has been adjourned to November 2nd.

Tuicaucau has been remanded in custody for a bail ruling next Wednesday.