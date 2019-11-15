Duo bailed for allegedly sneaking contrabands

Two men charged for allegedly trying to sneak contraband items into the Men’s Remand Center Complex appeared in the Suva Magistrates court.

47-year-old Tasir Usman and 30-year-old Ashneel Kumar Sharma are charged with one count each of unlawful entry of prohibited articles.

It is alleged that on Thursday they threw tobacco, cigarettes and phone chargers inside the Complex before fleeing in one of the accused’s vehicle.

Usman faces two additional counts of unlawful possession of illicit drugs.

It is alleged that on the day of the arrest Usman had 6.4 grams of marijuana and 0.213 grams of methamphetamine in his possession.

The two have been released on $1000 bail with strict conditions.

Usman who has previous convictions has been ordered to pay $300 cash while remaining $700 will be non-cash bail.

The two have been ordered not to reoffend and not to interfere with the witnesses.

They are to report to Nakasi Police Station on every Saturday.

The matter has been adjourned to July 15th.























