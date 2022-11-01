Drug trafficker’s case adjourned

Canadian national Joshua Rahman. [File Photo]

The case against Canadian national Joshua Rahman has been adjourned to May 12th, 2023.

High Court judge Justice Salesi Temo stated that it was imperative to follow the chain of command in Fiji’s judiciary system.

Rahman was convicted and sentenced to 20 years imprisonment for being in joint possession of more than $30 million worth of cocaine in February 2019.

The 26-year-old was also appealing his conviction and sentence.

New Zealand authorities have asked for Rahman’s extradition to New Zealand to face charges relating to the importation of illicit drugs.

Justice Temo said Rahman was a serving prisoner and the judiciary cannot allow the judiciary system overseas to dictate our system.

He adds that the Court of Appeal’s process cannot be disregarded and it needs to be followed.

Justice Temo would review the stage of the Court of Appeal’s appeal process on the said mentioned date.