Court

Drug trafficker agrees to be extradited

Litia Cava Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @[email protected]
April 29, 2022 11:50 am
Joshua Rahman. [File Photo]

Convicted drug trafficker Joshua Rahman today informed the court that he has consented to be extradited to New Zealand.

Rahman is serving 20 years imprisonment after he was convicted of being in possession of cocaine worth more than $30million in February 2019.

The 26-year-old gave evidence in the Suva Magistrates Court today, where he confirmed that he voluntarily surrendered to be extradited to NZ.



The application was made by the Director of Public Prosecution in the Magistrates Court to extradite Rahman.

If Rahman gets convicted in the NZ courts for charges relating to the importation of prohibited drugs, his prison term in NZ will run concurrently with his sentence in Fiji.

Magistrate Waleen George today asked Rahman to give evidence under oath in order to satisfy Section 12 of the Extradition Act.

The Magistrate will deliver her ruling on May 13th based on today’s proceeding before the case is transferred to the Suva High Court.

The High Court will then decide on whether to extradite the Canadian national.

