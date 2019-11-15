Drug cartels destroying unemployed villagers says High court

Drug cartels are turning to ordinary unemployed villagers and exploiting their social-economic vulnerability.

Suva High court Judge Justice Daniel Goundar made the comment while sentencing two men to seven years imprisonment for cultivating marijuana in Kadavu.

20-year-old Viliame Mocevakaca and 19 -year- old Josaia Delai pleaded guilty to unlawful cultivation of illicit drugs.

Article continues after advertisement

Police raided a farm in Kadavu in March last year and the two were found near the area. They then led police to the farm where 1,202 marijuana plants were uprooted.

Justice Goundar while sentencing the men said that those involved in this lucrative business have no regard for the harm of the illicit drugs to society.