Driver remanded for disobedience of lawful order

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
March 25, 2020 4:13 pm
The taxi driver who allegedly transported the University of Fiji Vice Chancellor out of Lautoka's restricted has been remanded in custody.

The taxi driver who allegedly transported the University of Fiji Vice Chancellor out of Lautoka’s restricted has been remanded in custody.

43-year-old Rohit Rewal Krishna from Tuvu, Lautoka appeared in the Lautoka Magistrates court today.

Krishna is charged with one count of disobedience of lawful order.

It is alleged that he transported Sushila Chang in his taxi to the Nadi International Airport on Saturday through the Kings Road.

Chang managed to catch a flight to Sydney, Australia.

The matter has been adjourned to April 7th.

