Court

Driver involved in fatal accident granted bail

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
February 23, 2022 4:42 pm
Brijeshwar Singh [Source: Fiji Police]

The driver who allegedly caused a fatal accident along Togovere Road in Sigatoka over the weekend has been released on bail by the Magistrates Court.

Brijeshwar Singh is charged with dangerous driving occasioning death.

It is alleged that Singh lost control of the vehicle causing it to veer off the road resulting in the death of a passenger.

Article continues after advertisement

He was released on bail with the sum of $1000 with two sureties.

He has been ordered not to re-offend.

The Magistrates has ordered him to report to the Sigatoka Police Station every last Saturday of the month between 6am and 6pm.

A stop departure has also been issued.

The matter has been adjourned to 18th June.

