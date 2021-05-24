Driver involved in fatal accident granted bail

The driver who allegedly caused a fatal accident along Togovere Road in Sigatoka over the weekend has been released on bail by the Magistrates Court.

Brijeshwar Singh is charged with dangerous driving occasioning death.

It is alleged that Singh lost control of the vehicle causing it to veer off the road resulting in the death of a passenger.

He was released on bail with the sum of $1000 with two sureties.

He has been ordered not to re-offend.

The Magistrates has ordered him to report to the Sigatoka Police Station every last Saturday of the month between 6am and 6pm.

A stop departure has also been issued.

The matter has been adjourned to 18th June.