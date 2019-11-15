Home

Driver involved in fatal accident charged

Ritika Pratap Deputy News Manager [email protected] | @RitikaFBCNews
October 20, 2020 10:18 am
The bus driver alleged to have caused the death of a woman in her 40s following in an accident in Naividamu, Seaqaqa has been charged.[File Image]

The bus driver alleged to have caused the death of a woman in her 40s following in an accident in Naividamu, Seaqaqa has been charged.

The incident happened earlier this month.

The 40-year-old accused has been charged with one count of dangerous driving occasioning death and four counts of dangerous driving.

Article continues after advertisement

The victim was one of the 31 passengers traveling on a bus when the incident happened.

She was admitted at the Labasa Hospital’s Intensive Care Unit where she passed away.

The driver will be produced at the Labasa Magistrates Court today.

 

 

