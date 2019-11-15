Driver involved in fatal accident charged

The bus driver alleged to have caused the death of a woman in her 40s following in an accident in Naividamu, Seaqaqa has been charged.

The incident happened earlier this month.

The 40-year-old accused has been charged with one count of dangerous driving occasioning death and four counts of dangerous driving.

The victim was one of the 31 passengers traveling on a bus when the incident happened.

She was admitted at the Labasa Hospital’s Intensive Care Unit where she passed away.

The driver will be produced at the Labasa Magistrates Court today.