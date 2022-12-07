Driver involved in fatal accident bailed

The 23-year-old driver allegedly involved in a fatal accident in Nadi on Monday has been granted bail by the Ba Magistrates Court.

Avikesh Roneel Pratap has been charged with one count of drunk and drive and one count of dangerous driving occasioning death.

He allegedly caused the death of a 35-year-old man from Nadi.

Article continues after advertisement

The Police Prosecutor objected to bail due to the seriousness of the offence saying that Pratap was a danger to the community.

However, Pratap’s lawyer argued that according to section 3 of the Bail Act, every person had a right to be released on bail unless against the interest of the public.

His lawyer further stated that Pratap was willing to provide a permanent address and that his two proposed sureties would make sure he attended all his court cases.

He was released on a bail of $1,000.

He was also asked to produce two sureties and a stop departure order was issued.

The matter will be called again on the 15th of February 2023.