The Nadi Magistrates' Court

A 23-year-old man has been charged with the death of a 35-year-old man following a motor vehicle accident.

The accident took place in Westfield, Nadi, on Monday.

The accused has been charged with one count of drunk and drive and one count of dangerous driving occasioning death.

Article continues after advertisement

He will be produced at the Nadi Magistrates’ Court today.