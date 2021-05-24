Driver charged for fatal accident

The driver alleged to have a fatal accident in Sigatoka has been charged.

It alleged that the driver caused the death of a 24-year-old man following a motor vehicle accident along Togovere Road.

Police say the suspect allegedly lost control of the vehicle causing it to veer off the road resulting in the death of the passenger.

Article continues after advertisement

The accused has been charged with one count of dangerous driving occasioning death.

He will be produced in the Sigatoka Magistrates Court.