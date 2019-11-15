DPP considers appeal against acquittal

Director of Public Prosecutions Christopher Pryde, says the State will consider an appeal against the decision of the Magistrates’ Court.

This is to acquit Ravin Lal and Shalvin Chand on charges of breach of curfew.

The Magistrates’ Court acquitted Ravin Lal and Shalvin Chand on 15th April 2020 on the grounds that the charge was defective.

Pryde says it appears that the Magistrate may have made an error of law and the State will now review the decision before deciding on whether to appeal.