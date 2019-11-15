DPP appeals manifestly lenient rape sentence

The Director of Public Prosecutions will appeal the sentence handed down to a 73-year-old man convicted of rape by the Suva High Court.

The man was convicted and sentenced to six years imprisonment with a non-parole period of five years last Friday.

The man raped a seven-year-old boy in October 2019 at a church in the Eastern Division.

DPP Christopher Pryde says in 2018 the Supreme Court in State v Gordon Aitcheson raised the sentence tariff for child rape to between 11 and 20 years imprisonment and made no distinction between types of rape as the High Court has done in this case.

Pryde says rape is rape.

He says they are of the view that a sentence based on the type of rape committed is misconceived and that the resulting sentence is manifestly lenient.