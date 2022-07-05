Doctor hit with another sexual assault charge

Doctor Joji Vakadiwaiwai.

Suspended CWM Hospital Surgeon, Doctor Joji Vakadiwaiwai appeared in the Labasa Magistrate Court today with a fresh charge.

Dr. Vakadiwaiwai was taken in for questioning at the Totogo Police Station in Suva over the weekend.

He had to be transported to the Labasa Court since the new allegation is from the Northern Division.

The charge is one count of sexual assault.

It’s alleged the offence took place in May this year while Dr. Vakadiwaiwai was on duty.

A doctor at the Labasa hospital is the complainant in this case.

Dr. Vakadiwaiwai has been granted bail with a $2,000 sum and two sureties.

A stop departure order has also been issued against the accused, and the matter will be called again on October 3rd.

Dr. Vakadiwaiwai is already facing three counts of sexual assault at the Suva Magistrates Court.

He appeared for these separate charges last month.

The charges are similar in nature to the Labasa case.