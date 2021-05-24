DNA extraction process explained in murder trial 

A state witness in the Nausori Highlands alleged murder trial is currently explaining the process used to extract the DNA samples.

Fiji Police Force Senior Scientific Officer, Naomi Tuitoga is taking stand in the Lautoka High Court giving a detailed explanation.

It is alleged that in August 2019, Mohammad Isoof murdered three adults and two children and attempted to murder an 11-month old by abandoning her at Nausori Highlands, Nadi.

Isoof is charged with five counts of murder and one count of attempted murder.

During the investigation two years ago, Tuitoga was overseeing the analysis of forensic exhibits.

She is the 49th state witness and said that following her examination, she compiled a DNA report and signed it off.

Tuitoga told the court that a DNA is a building block of genetic information of a person or genetic fingerprint that is unique to a person.

She further explained that nobody can have the same DNA expect if they are identical twins.

According to the state witness, DNA is located in the cells that are found in the tissues.

The witness said Fiji uses the internationally recognized process of extracting DNA.

The trial continues.