DNA evidence allowed in murder trial

The Lautoka High Court Judge Justice Thushara Rajasinghe has allowed the prosecution to use the DNA evidence of Mohammed Isoof in the Nausori Highlands, Nadi murder trial.

Following the voir dire hearing last week, the Judge ruled today that after considering the Constitutional rights of a person, the DNA testing done by the prosecution is admissible.

As the trial continued in its eight-day, the defense counsel in a cross-examination asked Director Organized Crime Aiyaz Ali if DNA samples were obtained from the five prayer items which were found at the crime scene in Nausori Highlands to which the witness said yes.

Ali was also asked whether there were other DNAs of unidentified people recorded on the items.

He said he read the report but did not see if it was stated as such.

The defense then said that according to the report, three individual DNA samples were found on the prayer items, two were not identified while the other was of his client.

Ali was asked whether he knew the other two unidentified DNA, to which he said no.

The defense counsel then asked whether they investigated the other two DNA samples on the prayer items that were found at the crime scene.

The witness informed the court that they did not.

Ali also gave evidence in relation to two pictures allegedly showing Isoof at the crime scene.

He said that out of the 11 pictures extracted from the late Nirmal Kumar’s mobile phone, two photos were of the accused.

Kumar is one of the five victims allegedly murdered by Isoof in 2019.

Ali told the court the metadata indicates the pictures were taken on August 25th, a day before the family’s bodies were found.

Ali also identified the accused who is seen in the pictures at the crime scene.

Isoof is charged with five counts of murder and one count of attempted murder.

It is alleged that in August 2019 he murdered three adults and two children and attempted to murder an 11-month old by abandoning her at Nausori Highlands, Nadi.

The trial will continue tomorrow.